Four Tiger-Cats Advance as East Division Finalists for 2025 CFL Awards

Published on October 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. (Oct. 30, 2025) - Four Hamilton Tiger-Cats have been named East Division Finalists for the 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) Awards and will advance to the national stage during Grey Cup Week in Winnipeg.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, defensive lineman Julian Howsare, offensive lineman Brandon Revenberg, and linebacker Devin Veresuk each earned top honours in the East following voting by members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and CFL head coaches.

Divisional winners will go head-to-head at the 2025 CFL Awards, taking place November 13 at the Club Regent Event Centre in Winnipeg as part of Grey Cup Week.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats' East Division Finalists are as follows:

Bo Levi Mitchell

Most Outstanding Player

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has been named the East Division Finalist for Most Outstanding Player following an exceptional season leading the Tiger-Cats' offence. Mitchell has thrown for 300-plus yards in 11 games and leads the CFL with 5,296 passing yards and 36 touchdowns in 18 starts, helping guide Hamilton to a playoff berth.

Now in his 13th CFL season, the two-time league MOP (2016, 2018) continues to build on a storied career. In 2025, he became the fastest quarterback in CFL history to record 100 wins, reaching the milestone in his 143rd start. He also moved into eighth on the CFL's all-time passing list, surpassing Matt Dunigan, and earned three CFL Honour Roll selections. His consistency, veteran leadership, and efficiency through the air have been central to Hamilton's offensive success this season.

Julian Howsare

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Julian Howsare has been named the East Division Finalist for Most Outstanding Defensive Player after posting 43 defensive tackles, a career-best 13 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles in his seventh CFL season, earning four CFL Honour Roll recognitions.

He tied for second in the CFL in sacks and delivered one of the league's most dominant defensive performances of the season, recording four sacks in a single game at Toronto - doubling his previous career high. Howsare's relentless pressure and leadership up front continue to define the Tiger-Cats' defensive identity.

Brandon Revenberg

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

Left guard Brandon Revenberg has been named the East Division Finalist for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman following another season of consistent, elite play. The Essex, Ont. native started all 18 games and was named to the CFL Honour Roll three times, continuing his reputation as one of the league's top offensive linemen.

Now in his ninth CFL season, Revenberg remains the cornerstone of Hamilton's offensive front, anchoring a unit that has protected the league's leading passer while contributing to one of the CFL's most balanced attacks.

Devin Veresuk

Most Outstanding Rookie

Linebacker Devin Veresuk has been named the East Division Finalist for Most Outstanding Rookie after a breakout debut season. The Windsor, Ont. native registered 67 defensive tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble in 2025.

A former Windsor Lancer, Veresuk made his first career start in Week 3 - where he recorded his first career pick-six - and has remained a fixture in the lineup ever since. His speed, instincts, and physicality quickly made him one of the Tiger-Cats' most dependable defenders.







