Blue Bombers Trey Vaval Named a Double Most Outstanding Player Award Finalist

Published on October 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Canadian Football League today announced the East and West Division nominees for the 2025 Most Outstanding Player Awards with Winnipeg Blue Bombers kick returner/cornerback Trey Vaval named a finalist for both the Most Outstanding Rookie and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

The voting was conducted by members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and the league's head coaches.

Trey Vaval was announced last week as the unanimous Blue Bombers selection for both categories after a superb season that saw him establish himself as one of the most dangerous kick returners in the league and show promise as future starting cornerback.

Vaval was rested for the final regular season game last weekend but still led the CFL in punt returns (75) and punt return yards (957) and ranked fifth in kickoff return yards (918, on 37 returns). He also led the CFL in missed field goal return yards with 391, having established a new Blue Bombers record in that department, eclipsing Albert Johnson III's total of 277, set in 2000.

Vaval led the CFL with four kick-return touchdowns this season - two on kickoff returns and one via punt and missed field goal returns. His 128-yard missed field goal return vs. Ottawa in September was the longest in club history and in the same contest established a new CFL single-game record with 199 yards on missed field goal returns.

Vaval also made four starts at cornerback this season and registered 21 defensive tackles, adding four more on special teams, while intercepting his first career pass against Montreal on August 21st.

The CFL's Player Awards will be held on November 13th at the Club Regent Event Centre during the Grey Cup festivities here in Winnipeg.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.