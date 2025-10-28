Blue Bombers Add Gassama to Practice Roster
CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Blue Bombers Add Gassama to Practice Roster

Published on October 28, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to practice roster:

National receiver AK Gassama

