Blue Bombers Add Gassama to Practice Roster
Published on October 28, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to practice roster:
National receiver AK Gassama
