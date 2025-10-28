OL Landon Rice Back in the Nest

Published on October 28, 2025

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday the signing of Canadian OL Landon Rice.

Rice, 6'5, 320 lb spent four-and-a-half seasons in Montreal, playing 55 games while being named an East All-Star twice and the Als' Most Outstanding Lineman in 2022.

In 2023, the Brandon, MB native played 10 games with Montreal and won the Grey Cup. In 2024, he hoisted the Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts.

The 37-year-old was signed by Hamilton as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and spent the first five-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Ticats, playing 68 games and getting to the Grey Cup twice in that span.

The 2007 Vanier Cup champion with the University of Manitoba Bison has played 144 regular season games and has been to the playoffs in nine of his ten years in the CFL.

The Alouettes have also added linebacker K.D. Davis (North Texas), who spent the first four months of the season with the team.







