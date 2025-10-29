Upper Bowl Is Open for Western-Semi Final; Lions Announce Return of Island Express Bus Package

(Vancouver) - With ticket sales moving fast in our quest to PACK THE DOME for Saturday's Western Semi-Final, the BC Lions announced that upper bowl seating is OPEN at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

Kickoff is 2:30 pm against the Calgary Stampeders.

The football club is also excited to welcome our great fans from Vancouver Island. In partnership with BC Ferries and Wilson's Transportation Ltd., the Lions also announced the return of our Island Express bus package.

For $50, Island fans taking the 11:00 am ferry from Victoria to Tsawwassen can purchase a bus ticket that provides transportation to the stadium and then back to Tsawwassen for the 9:00 pm sailing. The return bus trip departs at 6:00 pm.

**The package does not include ferry transfers or game tickets.

Western-Semi-Final tickets can be purchased HERE.

Additional ways fans from Vancouver Island can get to Saturday's Grey Cup Playoffs battle:

Hullo Ferries - Downtown Nanaimo to Downtown Vancouver.

BC Ferries - Additional departures from Nanaimo to Horseshoe bay and Victoria to Tsawwassen. * Island Express only valid for 11:00 am to Tsawwassen AND 9:00 pm return.

Harbour Air - Daily flights from Nanaimo and Victoria.







