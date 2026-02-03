Blue Bombers Add Three to Roster

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American wide receiver Dorian Singer, American running back J.J Taylor, and American linebacker Micah Cretsinger.

Singer (6-0, 191, Utah; born: October 16, 2002, in Saint Paul, MN.) joins the Bombers after time in the NFL and a four-year collegiate career with Utah (2024), USC (2023), and Arizona (2021-2022).

In 2025, Singer signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, attending rookie minicamp and training camp. He appeared in all three preseason games, recording seven receptions for 59 yards, and was later signed to the Jaguars' practice squad before being waived shortly after.

Singer completed his collegiate career at Utah, starting all 12 games and recording 53 receptions for 702 yards and one touchdown. Prior to Utah, he played at USC, where he totaled 24 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games (10 starts).

In his breakout season at Arizona in 2022, Singer emerged as one of the Pac-12's top receivers, leading the conference with 1,105 receiving yards on 66 receptions while adding six touchdowns and starting 11 of 12 games.

Taylor (5-6, 185, Arizona; born: January 4, 1998, in Corona, CA.) joins the Bombers after six seasons in the NFL (2020-2025), and a four-year collegiate career with Arizona (2016-2019).

In 2020, Taylor signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent, making the practice squad out of training camp. He was promoted to the active roster and made his professional debut in a Week 1 win versus the Miami Dolphins. Across six seasons with New England (2020-2023) and Houston (2024-2025), he has appeared in 17 games, totaling 62 rushing attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns, along with eight receptions for 20 yards.

Collegiately, Taylor appeared in 49 games and recorded 3,263 rushing yards on 587 carries for 18 rushing touchdowns. He also contributed as a receiver with 62 catches for 487 yards and two receiving touchdowns, finishing his collegiate career with 3,750 all-purpose yards. Taylor's best season came in 2018 when he recorded 1,434 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Cretsinger (6-0, 238, Saginaw Valley State; born: July 11, 2001, in Jackson, MI.) signs with the Bombers after signing in the NFL and CFL (2025), and a four-year collegiate career with Saginaw Valley State (2021-2024).

Cretsinger signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent and participated in rookie minicamp before being waived. He later signed with the Ottawa Redblacks during 2025 training camp and was released at final roster cuts.

During his collegiate career at Saginaw Valley State, Cretsinger appeared in 44 games and recorded 271 total tackles (147 solo, 124 assists), 32.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He added 10 interceptions, 10 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries, scoring five defensive touchdowns. Cretsinger earned four All-GLIAC selections, multiple All-American honours, and was a finalist for the 2024 Cliff Harris Award, presented to the nation's top small-college defensive player.







