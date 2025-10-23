Winnipeg Blue Bombers Celebrate Historic Sell-Out Season

Published on October 23, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have achieved a historic milestone, selling out every regular season home game in 2025 for the first time in team history. With the October 25 game now officially sold out, the club has recorded 14 consecutive sellouts dating back to August 2024, welcoming an average of 32,343 fans per game to Princess Auto Stadium.

"This is about our fans, the most passionate and loyal in the league: The CFL's Loudest Fans have made history with us," said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "From season ticket members to families attending their first game, you've made Princess Auto Stadium the place to be. We can't thank you enough. Thank you as well to our players, coaches, staff, fan ambassadors, and game day crew for creating an unmatched fan experience."

This achievement underscores the unmatched passion and loyalty of Blue Bombers fans who have helped create one of the most electric and celebrated game-day environments in Canadian sports.

As the Blue Bombers head into the playoffs, excitement continues to build toward the 112th Grey Cup championship game, taking place November 16 at Princess Auto Stadium. Season ticket renewals for the 2026 season are now underway, with fans encouraged to secure their seats early as demand remains at record levels.







