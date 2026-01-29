Lions Bring Back 2023 Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Dejon Allen

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today that American offensive lineman Dejon Allen has signed a one-year contract extension. Allen was eligible to become a free agent on February 10.

Said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden: "Offensive line is always going to be an area of focus for us. This will be Dejon's second year in coach Charbonneau's system, and we expect him to take the next step forward. He will be a big part of a unit that took major strides last year."

Allen (6'2, 300 lbs)- despite being limited to only five games due to an arm injury last season, the right tackle served as a valuable leader on a much-improved offensive line.

Before moving west, Allen enjoyed a successful four seasons in Toronto. A two-time All-CFL selection (2022, 2024) and three-time East Division All-CFL selection (2022, 2023, 2024), Allen claimed the CFL Most Outstanding Lineman Award in a 2023 campaign where he helped the Boatmen to a 16-2 record and third consecutive finish atop the Eastern Division.

Allen was a key member of Grey Cup-winning squads with the Argos in 2022 and 2024.







