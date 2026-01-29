Riders Sign All-CFL Receiver Keesean Johnson to a Two-Year Extension

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver KeeSean Johnson to a two-year contract extension.

Johnson (6'1-201) remains in Green and White through 2027 after a standout, All-CFL season with the Roughriders in 2025. The California native suited up for 16 regular season games, catching 86 passes for 1,159 yards and four touchdowns. A crucial part of the Roughriders offence, Johnson led the league in second-down receptions with 39, posted four 100+ yard games and averaged 13.5 yards per catch. He ranked fourth in the league in receiving yards, was tied for third in receptions and despite missing two games, he was tied for the 16th best receptions total in Club history. Johnson initially signed with the Roughriders in February of 2024 and had a strong debut season, earning 56 receptions for 746 yards, including 271 yards after catch, and five touchdowns.

Johnson was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round, 174th overall, of the 2019 NFL Draft. He made his NFL debut as a rookie in the Cardinals season-opener against the Detroit Lions, and went on to play ten games that season, starting in four. In total, he spent two seasons as a Cardinal, suiting up for 18 games and tallying 360 yards and one touchdown. In 2021, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, spending the season on the practice roster, dressing for one game in the postseason. He went on to spend time with the San Franscico 49ers and the Atlantic Falcons, before joining the Buffalo Bills practice roster in 2022.

He spent five collegiate seasons (2014-18) at Fresno State and played in 51 games. He earned 3,463 yards on 275 receptions (12.6-yard average) and 24 touchdowns. As a senior, Johnson was named Second-Team All-Mountain West for the second straight year and became the Bulldogs' all-time leader in both career receptions (275) and career receiving yards (3,463). His 95 receptions ranked him fourth the NCAA and his 1,340 yards was the sixth highest total in the nation. He also led the team in receptions (95), receiving yards (1,340) and touchdowns (8) for the third-straight season.







