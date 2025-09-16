Tiger-Cats Add Five Players to Practice Roster

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the team has signed five players to their expanded practice roster, including American running backs Shane Watts and Marcus Yarns, American linebacker Ryan Meed, American defensive tackle Caiden Woullard, and American defensive back Cam Bergeron.

Watts, 23, most recently spent time with both the Tiger-Cats and the NFL's New England Patriots earlier this summer. The 5-9, 195-pound native of De Soto, Kansas played his entire collegiate career at Fort Hays State University (2021-2024), where he rushed for 1,979 yards and 18 touchdowns on 334 carries, and added 61 receptions for 606 yards in 44 games.

Yarns, 23, most recently spent time with the NFL's New Orleans Saints earlier this summer. The 5-11, 190-pound Salisbury, Maryland native appeared in 43 games for the University of Delaware's Fightin' Blue Hens from 2021 to 2024, rushing for 2,344 yards and 23 touchdowns on 365 carries, while adding 64 receptions for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Meed, 23, is a 6-1, 230-pound Brooklyn, New York native who appeared in 53 games for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini from 2019 to 2024. He recorded 54 tackles (34 solo), two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one pass defended.

Woullard, 22, is a 6-4, 264-pound native of Massillon, Ohio, who played his collegiate career at Miami University (2021-2023) and the University of Oklahoma (2024). He appeared in 38 games for the RedHawks, recording 75 tackles (35 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, five passes defended, and three forced fumbles. In his senior year, he played 11 games for the Sooners, adding 13 tackles (four solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

Bergeron, 22, is a 6-0, 190-pound native of Albany, Georgia, who played his collegiate career at Duke University. He appeared in 46 games for the Blue Devils, registering 100 tackles (58 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.







