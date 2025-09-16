CFL Honour Roll: Week 15 - Bethel-Thompson Earns Player of the Week
Published on September 16, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Tyrell Ford and the Saskatchewan Roughriders' offensive line have made the grade for Week 15 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 15: OFFENCE
QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Montreal Alouettes | MTL 48 - SSK 31
PFF Player Grade: 93.4
20-of-26 passing (76.9 per cent) for season-highs in yards (379) and touchdowns (three)
Four 30+ yard completions, including a 77-yard effort to Tyson Philpot in the fourth quarter to set up a major
Zero interceptions
151.1 efficiency rating
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 15: DEFENCE
DB | Tyrell Ford | Edmonton Elks | EDM 30 - TOR 31
PFF Player Grade: 90.5
58 total defensive snaps
Four defensive tackles and one interception
90.3 Grade on 43 coverage snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 15: OFFENSIVE LINE
Saskatchewan Roughriders | MTL 48 - SSK 31
PFF unit grade: 72.9
Top-3 performers:
Jermarcus Hardrick | 76.9
Jacob Brammer | 76.6
Logan Ferland | 70.4
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 15
QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Montreal | 93.4
RB | Stevie Scott III | Montreal | 80.5
REC | Tyson Philpot | Montreal | 89.4
OL | Jarell Broxton | BC | 77.5
DL | Derek Parish | Toronto | 89.2
LB | A.J. Allen | Saskatchewan | 81.1
DB | Tyrell Ford | Edmonton | 90.5
RET | Janarion Grant | Toronto | 73.1
K/P | Lirim Hajrullahu | Toronto | 80.1
ST | Isaac Darkangelo | Toronto | 91.2
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
99.3 | W9 | DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg
93.4 | W15 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Montreal
93.2 | W11 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton
92.6 | W14 | RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton
91.6 | W13 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan
91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal
91.5 | W10 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary
91.0 | W5 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton
