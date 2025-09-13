Alouettes in Saskatchewan to Face the Roughriders

Published on September 12, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, September 13 at 7 p.m. ET (RDS, TSN, CFL+, 98.5 FM, TSN 690).

Jason Maas' squad (5-7-0) has lost its last five games and will be looking to put an end to this losing streak. The Roughriders currently sit atop the CFL standings with a 10-2-0 record.

Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson was removed from the six-game injured list earlier this week. The 37-year-old has missed the last three games due to an elbow injury.

Bethel-Thompson will get the start in what will be the 100th game of his career. He is also just two touchdown passes away from reaching 100 career TDs.

He has not played since sustaining his injury on August 8 against the Edmonton Elks, when he exited the game after halftime.

On offense, Stevie Scott III will step in for Sean Thomas Erlington at running back, while Justin Lawrence returns to the lineup after missing the last four games.

On defense, defensive back Robert Kennedy III and defensive tackle Kori Roberson Jr. will also be added to the lineup. Receiver Cole Spieker and defensive linemen Shawn Lemon and Shawn Oakman won't suit up.







