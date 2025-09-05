Als Back in Action Saturday

Published on September 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET (RDS, TSN, CFL+, 985fm, TSN 690).

Jason Maas' squad (5-6-0) has dropped their last four games, while Scott Milanovich's team (6-5-0) has lost their last three. In order to win the season series against the Ticats, the Als will need to win by 19 points. The two teams previously met in June in Hamilton, where the Tiger-Cats won the game 35-17. In the event of a tie at the end of the season, head-to-head matchups will be used to determine the standing, followed by the point differential in those games.

James Morgan will make his third consecutive appearance this season. Fortunately, he'll have several key targets returning, with Tyson Philpot, David Dallaire, and Austin Mack back in the lineup. On special teams, returner James Letcher Jr. will also suit up after missing the last five games.

On defense, several veterans will also be reinserted into the lineup. Safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy will return to action, while veteran Mustafa Johnson will play his first game of the year. The veteran defensive tackle had six sacks and 35 defensive tackles before suffering a season-ending knee injury last fall.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.