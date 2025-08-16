Als Face Lions in BC Saturday

Published on August 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will face the B.C. Lions this Saturday at BC Place in Vancouver, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET (RDS, TSN, CBSSN, CFL+, 985fm, TSN 690).

The Alouettes (5-4-0) have lost their last two games, while the Lions (4-5-0) are coming off a win in Hamilton.

Caleb Evans will get the start at quarterback, as McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been placed on the six-game injured list. Evans played the second half of last week's game against Edmonton, finishing with 14 completions on 18 attempts for 113 yards and one touchdown pass. The 27-year-old quarterback will make his first start of the 2025 season, and it will also be his first career start against the Lions.

As a team, the Alouettes lead the league with 23 quarterback sacks, while the Lions have allowed the fewest, with nine.

Keep an eye on Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund this Saturday- he recorded three sacks against the Elks last week. He's one sack away from matching his personal best of eight, set in 2022 with Calgary.

The Alouettes haven't won a game at BC Place since 2015. Their overall record in out West stands at 9-32-1.







