Home Away from Home: Toronto and Bc Make Way for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL), the Toronto Argonauts and the BC Lions are opening their doors to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With a total of 13 games taking place in Toronto and Vancouver, the CFL teams will play home games away from BMO Field and BC Place Stadium during the first half of the 2026 season.

During the regular season, the Argonauts will play one home game in each of Hamilton Stadium, Mosaic Stadium in Regina and Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, against the host teams, while the FIFA World Cup is being played. The Lions, who will relocate two home games, will detail their plans and ticketing details in a special announcement soon.

"The World Cup is a cultural event, uniting entire countries and communities under a single flag," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "As Toronto and Vancouver welcome the world, we're grateful to other cities and their tremendous fans for so generously making a home away from home for the Argonauts and the Lions."

Following the FIFA World Cup, BMO Field will require time to be retrofitted to CFL standards. Both the Argonauts and the Lions' home dates will be skewed in favour of the second half of the season, allowing the teams' fans to re-establish a home field advantage down the final stretch as the league pushes towards the 113th Grey Cup in Calgary.

"Our fans in these two markets are incredible and we'll do all we can to ensure they have every opportunity available to cheer on their hometown teams," added the Commissioner. "Toronto and Vancouver are world-class cities, and BMO Field and BC Place Stadium are world-class facilities. We couldn't be more excited for them to be showcased on one of sport's biggest stages for the whole world to see."

