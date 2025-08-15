Argos to Play Select Home Games Away from BMO Field Next Summer During 2026 FIFA World Cup

TORONTO - As Toronto welcomes the world to BMO Field next summer when the city plays host to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Toronto Argonauts' 2026 home schedule will be adjusted to accommodate the major event. BMO Field, which has been undergoing renovations for the biggest soccer event in the world since last November, will host several World Cup games during the first half of the Argonauts 2026 season.

While the Boatmen's home turf is transformed into a global soccer stage, the team will play one home game each in Regina's Mosaic Stadium against the Roughriders, Hamilton's Hamilton Stadium against the Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg's Princess Auto Stadium against the Blue Bombers. These regular season "home" games will be spread across the team's temporary homes until the FIFA World Cup concludes and BMO Field is retrofitted back to CFL standards. Toronto's remaining home dates will be weighted in favour of the second half of their season to ensure Double Blue fans can restore home-field advantage and get behind their team as playoff season approaches.

"Hosting the FIFA World Cup, the largest sporting event in the world, is a tremendous honour for our city and the tournament will leave a lasting legacy that will benefit Toronto and our communities for generations," said Chris Shewfelt, Vice President, Business Operations, MLSE. "One of those benefits will be the enhancements made to BMO Field and we look forward to that having a positive impact for the Argos and the team's fans in the years ahead. We are grateful for the support of the Canadian Football League and all Argos fans as the schedule is adjusted to accommodate the tournament and know that this exciting moment will be one that we can all be very proud of."

"To our incredible fans in Toronto: your passion and loyalty mean the world to us. This temporary move is about showcasing our city and stadium to the world - and when we return, it'll be with even more energy, excitement and noise!" said Michael 'Pinball' Clemons, Toronto Argonauts General Manager.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in Canada, the United States and Mexico from June 11 to July 26, 2026 with BMO Field hosting six games from June 12 to July 2. World Cup matches in Canada will also be played at BC Place in Vancouver, which will also require the Lions' home schedule being adjusted.

