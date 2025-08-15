MacDon Named Title Sponsor of Youth Flag Football Tournament at 2025 Grey Cup Festival
Published on August 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The 2025 Grey Cup Festival is proud to announce the launch of the MacDon Youth Flag Football Tournament, to be played indoors at the WSF Indoor Complex South and North throughout September and October. The winning team in each division will receive 20 tickets to the 112th Grey Cup game on November 16, 2025.
"As more youth take up flag football in our province, we wanted to ensure the sport had a place in the Grey Cup celebrations," said Jennifer Thompson, Executive Director of the 2025 Grey Cup Festival. "We are grateful to MacDon and Globe Property Management for helping us inspire the next generation of fans and players."
Presented by MacDon, a global leader in harvesting equipment and a proud Winnipeg-based company, the tournament reflects the organization's strong commitment to youth, community, and the spirit of Canadian football. Four divisions will compete:
U18 Boys - sponsored by Globe Property Management
U18 Girls
U15 Mixed
U13 Mixed
"Just like the Blue Bombers, MacDon's story is deeply rooted in the rich prairie heritage of Winnipeg and Manitoba," said Carlos Andrade, Senior Manager, Global Brand and Events. "We're excited to support the Festival Youth Flag Football Tournament and join in the fun of the 112th Grey Cup as it's celebrated across our friendly province."
Registration opens August 15 and closes August 28. Teams are encouraged to register early at www.greycupfestival.ca.
Canadian Football League Stories from August 15, 2025
- Riderland Family Day Presented by Nîkihk Is Officially Sold Out - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- MacDon Named Title Sponsor of Youth Flag Football Tournament at 2025 Grey Cup Festival - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Roughriders to Play 2026 Pre-Season Game in Saskatoon - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Argos to Play Select Home Games Away from BMO Field Next Summer During 2026 FIFA World Cup - Toronto Argonauts
- Home Away from Home: Toronto and Bc Make Way for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.