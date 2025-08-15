MacDon Named Title Sponsor of Youth Flag Football Tournament at 2025 Grey Cup Festival

Published on August 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The 2025 Grey Cup Festival is proud to announce the launch of the MacDon Youth Flag Football Tournament, to be played indoors at the WSF Indoor Complex South and North throughout September and October. The winning team in each division will receive 20 tickets to the 112th Grey Cup game on November 16, 2025.

"As more youth take up flag football in our province, we wanted to ensure the sport had a place in the Grey Cup celebrations," said Jennifer Thompson, Executive Director of the 2025 Grey Cup Festival. "We are grateful to MacDon and Globe Property Management for helping us inspire the next generation of fans and players."

Presented by MacDon, a global leader in harvesting equipment and a proud Winnipeg-based company, the tournament reflects the organization's strong commitment to youth, community, and the spirit of Canadian football. Four divisions will compete:

U18 Boys - sponsored by Globe Property Management

U18 Girls

U15 Mixed

U13 Mixed

"Just like the Blue Bombers, MacDon's story is deeply rooted in the rich prairie heritage of Winnipeg and Manitoba," said Carlos Andrade, Senior Manager, Global Brand and Events. "We're excited to support the Festival Youth Flag Football Tournament and join in the fun of the 112th Grey Cup as it's celebrated across our friendly province."

Registration opens August 15 and closes August 28. Teams are encouraged to register early at www.greycupfestival.ca.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.