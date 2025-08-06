Blue Bombers Release Bridges
August 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Released from practice roster:
American defensive back Marquise Bridges
