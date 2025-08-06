Blue Bombers Release Bridges
CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Blue Bombers Release Bridges

August 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Released from practice roster:

American defensive back Marquise Bridges

Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from August 6, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central