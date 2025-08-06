Tiger-Cats Clash with BC Lions August 7 in Support of World Vision

August 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







Hamilton, ON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are proud to team up with World Vision for a meaningful night of football and community impact on Thursday, August 7, when the BC Lions visit Hamilton Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET.

Fans in attendance will learn more about the incredible global work of World Vision and how the Tiger-Cats are joining the cause.

As part of this partnership, the Tiger-Cats have launched the Scoring for Impact program. For every touchdown scored during the 2025 regular season, the team will donate $200 to World Vision, up to $15,000. Funds will go directly toward clean water projects and community development initiatives worldwide.

The Tiger-Cats are proud to have receiver Drew Wolitarsky serve as the team's World Vision Player Ambassador. Earlier this year, Wolitarsky joined a CFL player delegation on a life-changing trip to Kenya, where he witnessed firsthand the impact of World Vision's clean water and community development programs.

Looking ahead, the Tiger-Cats and World Vision Canada will also host a 6K Walk for Water at Hamilton Stadium this fall. This unique event raises awareness and funds for clean water access, representing the average distance many people- often children- walk every day to collect water.

"World Vision's mission aligns with our values as a club and as a community," said Kyle Lohnes, Vice President, Partnerships & Retail, Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "We always love a Tiger-Cats touchdown, but this season they'll mean even more knowing each one helps support World Vision's important work. We look forward to rallying our fans to join us on August 7 for an evening of exciting football and community spirit- and help us make a difference together."

"Partnerships like this make a real difference," said Kyla Findlay, Director of Partnerships at World Vision Canada. Every Tiger-Cats touchdown this season helps bring clean water closer to home for children and families. This isn't just about raising funds, it's about showing what's possible when sport and purpose come together. We're proud to stand alongside the Tiger-Cats, their fans and ambassadors like Drew Wolitarsky to turn game-day energy into global impact."

Stay tuned for more details on the 6K Walk for Water event in the coming weeks.

