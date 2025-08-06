Roughriders Proudly Partner with Indigenous-Owned nîkihk - My Home Products

Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are pleased to announce a meaningful partnership with Nîkihk Enviroway Ventures LP. nîkihk, a joint venture between Enviroway, a Saskatoon-based cleaning product manufacturer, and the Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs (BATC), offers Indigenous-owned, eco-friendly products to the people of Saskatchewan and beyond.

nîkihk - My Home Products features an extensive line of soaps, cleaners, lotions, and detergents, with scents thoughtfully selected by Indigenous Elders that reflect the natural elements and traditions of Saskatchewan. Importantly, the products are plant-based, free of toxic chemicals and plastics, made with recycled materials, and are both biodegradable and cruelty-free. Since the brand's inception during the early days of the COVID-19 response, it has evolved from distributing tens of thousands of cleaning kits to becoming a retail and community success story.

As part of the partnership, The Roughriders welcome nîkihk as the presenting partner of Riderland (Family Day), a cornerstone, family-focused game day experience taking place next Saturday, August 16th against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

"This partnership is about more than business. It's about creating value together, rooted in local leadership and shared purpose. We're proud to work with the Saskatchewan Roughriders to take nîkihk to the next level." said Bob Behari, CEO of nîkihk.

Speaking at the partnership launch in Saskatoon, Chief Tanya Aguilar-Antiman (Stone) reflected on nîkihk's journey.

"Today is a very historic day. I'm very proud to see where this product has come, and it was designed during a time of crisis (Covid). What I see today is a win-win for not only our BATC Bands, Enviroway, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but for all of Saskatchewan and Canada."

The partnership underscores the Club's ongoing commitment to Truth and Reconciliation and its support for Indigenous businesses and communities.

"We are proud to welcome nîkihk to the Roughriders family," said Craig Reynolds, President and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. "Their commitment to quality, sustainability, and Indigenous culture aligns with the values we uphold as a team and as a community. This partnership not only strengthens our connection to local businesses but also celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Saskatchewan."

The Roughrider-branded nîkihk product line is already available at retailers across Saskatchewan, including at the Rider Store in Regina and Saskatoon, as well as online at riderstore.ca. Fans in attendance next Saturday will see them activated on site at Mosaic Stadium.

Riderland, presented by nîkihk, kicks off at 1 p.m. and tickets for one of the Club's final games of the summer are moving quickly. With pregame minor football action to face painters, popular princesses and superheroes on site, and a high-energy Junior Rider Cheer halftime show, it will be another can't miss game for the whole family. Plus, fans are able to head down to the field once the game is over. Visit riderville.com for tickets, including our $99 (plus tax) Family Packs.







