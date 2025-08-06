Stamps Face Blue Bombers on Heritage Night

August 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Presented by Shane Homes

McMahon Stadium

5 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN (Canada), CBS Sports Network (U.S.)

Streaming: CFL+ (International)

The Calgary Stampeders kick off the August portion of their 2025 Canadian Football League schedule with a home date against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kickoff for Saturday's contest at McMahon Stadium is 5 p.m. MDT.

It's the third meeting in six weeks between the West Division foes with Calgary having prevailed in the first two encounters - 37-16 at McMahon Stadium in Week 5 during the inaugural Stampede Bowl and 41-20 in Winnipeg in Week 7. The Stamps are attempting to complete their first sweep of a season series with the Blue Bombers since 2016 when Calgary took all three meetings with Winnipeg.

Calgary (5-3) is looking to get back into the win column after losing back-to-back games against Montreal and Ottawa. Last week's game in the Nation's Capital saw the Redblacks down the Red and White by a score of 31-11.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg (4-3) snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 40-31 home-field victory over the Toronto Argonauts.

Calgary and Winnipeg are among the best defensive teams in the CFL as the Stampeders have allowed their opponents a league-low 11 offensive touchdowns while the Blue Bombers are tied for second in that category with 16 offensive majors yielded.

The Stamps are 3-0 against West Division rivals so far this season and 2-2 on their home turf. The Blue Bombers are 3-2 against the West and 1-2 on the road.

Heritage Night Market Presented by Shane Homes

East Fan Zone will be active from 3 to 5 p.m. and will feature:

- Live DJ

- Face painting

- Stampeders player autographs

- Cultural performances

- Sponsor activations

The Coors Light Chill Zone will also be operating two hours before kickoff with a $5 menu.

Halftime will feature a football scrimmage involving members of the KidsPlay Foundation.

During a game stoppage in the first quarter, Blue Bombers president Wade Miller will pay off a friendly wager by presenting Stampeders counterpart Jay McNeil with a cheque for $25,000 as a donation to the Tackle Hunger program in the Calgary area as a result of the Stamps' victory in the Stampede Bowl.







