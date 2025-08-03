Stamps Add Samson to Practice Roster

August 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed national defensive lineman Kyle Samson and placed him on their practice roster.

Kyle Samson

#92

Defensive lineman

College: UBC

Height: 6.03

Weight: 290

Born: Nov. 14, 2000

Birthplace: Hamilton, ON

National

Samson was a two-time Canada West all-star and a two-time second-team all-Canadian at the University of British Columbia. He accumulated 76 career tackles including 19.5 tackles for loss and added eight sacks and one interception and was part of the Thunderbirds' Canada West championship team in 2023.

Samson was drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the second round of the 2024 Canadian Football League draft and made his professional debut in the 111th Grey Cup. He was traded to Hamilton in April and was on the Tiger-Cats' practice roster until July 30.

In another transaction, American defensive back Bentlee Sanders has been released from the practice roster. Sanders played 16 games and made 10 starts as a rookie for the Stampeders in 2024, recording 45 tackles and one interception. He did not see any game action this season.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 3, 2025

Stamps Add Samson to Practice Roster - Calgary Stampeders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.