Stampeders Team up with World Vision Canada

Published on September 23, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders are proud to announce their partnership with World Vision Canada.

Through this initiative and the Touchdown Celebration Donation, the Stampeders will contribute $200 to World Vision for every touchdown scored during the 2025 regular season. The proceeds will support clean-water projects and community development programs around the world, focusing on the Rhythms of Change initiative in Kenya.

Stampeders receiver Dominique Rhymes along with defensive lineman Miles Brown are serving as World Vision Player Ambassadors this season. Earlier this year, Rhymes and Brown were part of a CFL-player delegation to Kenya, where they experienced firsthand the positive impact of World Vision's clean-water and community-building efforts.

"This partnership is about more than football - it's about making a difference in people's lives," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. "The Stampeders are excited to team up with World Vision. Whether it's here at home or around the world, we believe in supporting communities and helping kids thrive. Working with World Vision gives us a great opportunity to do just that, and we're proud to stand alongside them in this partnership."

"The power of sport is its ability to unite us, and partnerships like this one remind us of what's possible when we come together" said Kyla Findlay, director of partnerships at World Vision Canada. "Every Stampeders touchdown this season will help bring clean water and essential support to children and families in Taveta, Kenya. This initiative is more than touchdowns on the field - it is about using the game we love to shine a light on communities where families travel up to 20 kilometers each day in search of water and whose resilience deserves to be matched with opportunity.

"Together with the Stampeders, our Player Ambassadors and their fans, we will drive meaningful impact on a global scale."







Canadian Football League Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.