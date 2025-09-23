Lions Sign American Wide Receiver Isaiah Winstead

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American wide receiver Isaiah Winstead.

Winstead (6'3, 210 lbs)- after signing with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent ahead of 2023, the Virginia native spent a majority of that season on the practice roster.

He then joined the United Football League Arlington Renegades in 2024, hauling in 12 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

Winstead returned to the NFL with the New York Jets for the duration of 2024 training camp before being waived on August 27 as part of the team's final roster cuts.

After beginning his college career with stints at Norfolk State and Toledo, the receiver moved to East Carolina for his senior season of 2022 and recorded 88 receptions for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns across 12 games. Winstead capped it off by earning All-American Athletic Conference Honourable Mention.







