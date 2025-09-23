Lions Release Turay
Published on September 23, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release


(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced the following transaction on Tuesday:

Released from roster:

American defensive lineman Kemoko Turay.

