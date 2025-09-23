BC Lions Host Toronto Argonauts in Fifth Annual Orange Shirt Day Game this Friday

Published on September 23, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are looking to keep the momentum going as they host the Toronto Argonauts this Friday, September 26 at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place while continuing their playoff push.

The BC Lions pay respect to Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with the fifth annual Orange Shirt Day game presented by Prospera Credit Union, BC Hydro and LiUNA! Local 1611. This special event is also supported byFortisBC andLeavitt Machinery. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a FREE orange shirt featuring artwork of the special Indigenous Lions logo by Corrine Hunt.

Inside, the concourse will be transformed into the Indigenous marketplace with over 20 vendors selling their products. Fans will also have the chance to take in musical performances by Bitterly Divine, DJ O Show, Hayley Wallis and more, while also enjoying the work of Indigenous fashion designers through our partnership with Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week and Supernaturals.

On the field, players will warm up in special Orange Shirt Day jerseys which will later be raffled off in support of theOrange Shirt Society andIndian Residential Schools Survivors' Society (IRSSS).

The Lions are in search for a third straight victory, as they aim to strengthen their grip on a playoff spot. Only three regular season home games remain. Tickets start at only $19.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.