Stampeders Add Pair to Practice Roster

The Calgary Stampeders have added American defensive lineman Byron Vaughns and American running back D.J. Williams to the practice roster.

The Stampeders also announce that receiver Ryan Jones, who was placed on the retired list on May 26, has reported back to the team.

Byron Vaughns

#91

Defensive lineman

College: Baylor

Height: 6.04

Weight: 242

Born: June 16, 2000

Birthplace: Fort Worth, TX

American

Vaughns started the 2025 season with the Montreal Alouettes and appeared in seven games. He made eight tackles including one tackle for loss and also had one special-teams stop. Vaughns was released on Aug. 12.

The Fort Worth, Tex., product was signed as an undrafted free agent by the National Football League's Dallas Cowboys in 2024 and in 2025 he signed with the United Football League's Houston Roughnecks, playing four games and recording seven tackles.

Prior to turning pro, Vaughns played his senior season at Baylor. In 11 games including one start for the Bears, he recorded 32 tackles including eight tackles for loss as well as three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Vaughns spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Utah State and played 25 games for the Aggies. He made 99 tackles including 19 tackles for loss and added six sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Vaughns started his collegiate career at Texas and in 12 games over two seasons with the Longhorns, he played 12 games and recorded 14 tackles.

D.J. Williams

#33

Running back

College: Arizona

Height: 5.10

Weight: 225

Born: Nov. 15, 1999

Birthplace: Lake Placid, FL

American

Williams appeared in one game for the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, returning two kickoffs for 54 yards.

Williams played his two final collegiate seasons at Arizona and in 24 games for the Wildcats, he rushed the ball 145 times for 748 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Williams also made six receptions for 67 yards.

Williams played four games at Florida State in 2021 and had 10 carries for 47 yards and one touchdown for the Seminoles. Williams started his collegiate career with two seasons at Auburn and played 15 games for the Tigers, carrying the ball 122 times for 599 yards and five touchdowns and also contributing 12 receptions for 72 yards.

Williams' uncle is Hall-of-Fame running back Edgerrin James, who was a four-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Ryan Jones

#89

Receiver

College: East Carolina

Height: 6.02

Weight: 241

Born: Aug. 20, 1999

Birthplace: Charlotte, NC

American

Jones attended this year's training camp with the Stampeders and suffered an injury in a pre-season game.

He played his final two seasons at East Carolina University. In 24 games for the Pirates, he had 78 catches for 855 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jones started his collegiate career as a linebacker at Oklahoma. In 18 games over two seasons with the Sooners, he had 29 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and also had one interception.







