Stampeders Sign Benjamin

Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have released American running back Eno Benjamin.
The Arizona State alum appeared in two games with Calgary this season - dressing for contests in Weeks 3 and 5 - and had 80 kickoff-return yards, 43 punt-return yards, seven rushing yards and one catch for 10 yards.
The Stampeders return to action on Saturday when they travel to Edmonton to face the Elks. Kickoff at Commonwealth Stadium is 5 p.m. MDT.
