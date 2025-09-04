CFL Honour Roll: August- Adams Takes Home Player of the Month
TORONTO - Vernon Adams Jr., Willie Jefferson and the Calgary Stampeders' offensive line have earned full marks for August in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 9 to 13.
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Returners must make 10 returns to be eligible, while kickers and punters do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - AUGUST: OFFENCE
QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary (3-1 in August; 8-3 overall)
PFF Player Grade (Three games): 90.7
44-for-68 passing (64.7 per cent)
684 passing yards to six touchdowns
In Week 10: 17-of-24 passing (76.7 per cent) for 300 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interception
Earned Player of the Week Honours (Week 10)
Honourable mentions:
90.4 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
88.5 | QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg
CFL HONOUR ROLL - AUGUST: DEFENCE
DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg (3-2 in August; 6-5 overall)
PFF Player Grade (five games): 90.5
224 total defensive snaps
Two defensive tackles, one sack and a forced fumble
Eight pass knockdowns; league-leading 11 on the season
89.2 Grade on 161 pass rush snaps
Earned Player of the Week Honours in Week 9 with a PFF grade of 99.3; highest PFF Grade since CFL began grading
Honourable mentions:
87.8 | DL | Jaylon Hutchings | Calgary
85.5 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan
CFL HONOUR ROLL - AUGUST: OFFENSIVE LINE
Calgary Stampeders (3-1 in August; 8-3 overall)
PFF unit grade: 69.0
Top-3 performers:
Zack Williams | 75.2
Joshua Coker | 68.3
Christy Nkanu | 64.9
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-AUGUST
QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary | 90.7
RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton | 85.2
REC | Keon Hatcher Sr. | BC | 80.0
OL | Jarell Broxton | BC | 75.5
DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg | 90.5
LB | Wynton McManis | Toronto | 76.4
DB | Kobe Williams | Edmonton | 79.8
RET | Trey Vaval | Winnipeg | 86.6
K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 94.7
ST | Tyrell Richards | Montreal | 90.1
