Tiger-Cats Sign American Wide Receiver/Kick Returner Phillip Brooks

Published on September 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the signing of American wide receiver/kick returner Phillip Brooks.

Brooks, 25, played five seasons at Kansas State University, recording 182 receptions for 2,127 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also returned 57 punts for 712 yards and four touchdowns, along with 44 kickoffs for 847 yards. The 5'8, 171-pound native of Lee's Summit, Missouri, added 29 carries for 122 rushing yards and one touchdown. As a returner, Brooks earned All-Big 12 First Team honours in 2020 and Second Team honours in 2022.

Earlier this year, Brooks attended Tiger-Cats training camp and had a brief stint with the BC Lions in June.

The football club also announced that the following player has been released from the team:

AMER - RB - Treshaun Ward







