Hatcher & Broxton Named to All-August Honour Roll

Published on September 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The Canadian Football League unveiled its Honour Roll selections for August, powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). Two BC Lions, wide receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. and offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, graded out at the top of their positions.

Hatcher Sr. (80.0 PFF Grade)- entering week 14 as the CFL's leader with 1,009 receiving yards, 'Hatch' was a force over three games last month with 21 receptions for 318 yards and two majors, both coming in a win over Montreal that saw him haul in a season-high 156 yards on 11 catches and 11 targets. The playmaker is well on pace to surpass his career high of 1,226 receiving yards set in the 2023 campaign.

Broxton (75.5 PFF Grade)- a steady force on a vastly improved offensive line this season, Broxton helped the offence record over 100 rushing yards in each of the three games, while Nathan Rourke combined for 1,036 passing yards.

Broxton currently leads all CFL offensive linemen with a PFF Grade of 80.6 on pass block snaps.

Hatcher, Broxton and the Lions are on their way to Ottawa for a Friday night clash with the REDBLACKS.

The teams meet again next Friday, September 12 for our Campus Clash presented by Triple O's Burgers. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place is 7:00 pm.

Join us for a frat-party style Backyard Party on Terry Fox Plaza, featuring a Pamela Anderson look-alike contest that pays tribute to the British Columbia-born star who was discovered on the screen at BC Place at a Lions game in 1989.

In addition, those showing their school colours will have the chance to win $10,000 to help fuel their student life. Tickets start at only $19.







