Elks Sign Defensive Lineman Jordan Williams

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added signed defensive lineman Jordan Williams, the club announced Thursday

Williams (6-5, 285) joins Edmonton after two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2023-24), where he became a Grey Cup Champion in 2024. Over the course of his CFL career, Williams suited up for 19 games with the Double Blue, recording 22 tackles and two sacks.

Prior to bringing his football career up North, the 26-year-old played professionally for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL in 2023 - registering 21 tackles and 5.5 sacks in nine games. Williams also spent time on the Miami Dolphins roster after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

For his college career, the Virginia Beach, Virginia native suited up for both Virginia Tech and Clemson. Williams was a member of the Tigers roster that won the 2019 College Football Playoffs National Championship in a 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.







