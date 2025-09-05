Stamps Travel to Edmonton for Rematch

Published on September 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks go head-to-head at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday for Round 2 of the 2025 edition of the Canadian Football League's Battle of Alberta. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. MDT.

The Stamps were 28-7 winners in the Labour Day Classic on Monday at McMahon Stadium in the first half of the annual early-September home-and-home series between the longtime rivals.

In every season but one since 1989, Calgary and Edmonton have played at McMahon on Labour Day and a return engagement at Commonwealth later in the week. In the 34 previous home-and-home series, the Stampeders have swept 12 times, Edmonton has six sweeps and the meetings have been split on 16 occasions.

In this year's Labour Day Classic, Dedrick Mills led the Stamps with 106 rushing yards while the Calgary defence sacked Cody Fajardo four times and forced two fumbles. The special-teams unit also played a big role in the Stamps' win as Erik Brooks scored a touchdown on an 86-yard punt return.

Saturday's game is the middle contest in the 2025 regular season between the Stamps and Elks, who will meet for a third time on Oct. 24 in Edmonton.

The Stampeders (8-3) have won three games in a row heading into this week's game, posting wins over West Division rivals Winnipeg, Saskatchewan and Edmonton. During the winning streak, Calgary has held the opposition to a combined total of seven points in the second half.

The Elks (4-7) saw their own three-game winning streak come to an end when they dropped the Labour Day Classic.

The Stampeders are 3-1 on the road so far this season and are 6-0 against West Division opponents. The Elks are 2-3 at home and 0-5 against the West.







