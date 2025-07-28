Stampeders Sign Dolani Robinson

The Calgary Stampeders have signed national defensive back Dolani Robinson.

Dolani Robinson

#49

Defensive back

College: Regina

Height: 6.03

Weight: 194

Born: Sept. 14, 1999

Birthplace: Kingston, JM

National

Robinson attended training camp with the Stampeders in May and participated in both pre-season games, notching two defensive tackles, one special-teams tackle and one knockdown. He was part of the final round of roster cuts at the conclusion of camp.

Prior to turning pro, Robinson played two seasons at the University of Regina. He was a Canada West all-star in 2024 and in 16 career games for the Rams he had 45 tackles and nine passes defended.

Before enrolling at Regina, Robinson played two seasons of junior football with the Westshore Rebels in Langford, B.C. He had 37.5 tackles and one fumble recovery for the Rebels in 2021.







