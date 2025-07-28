Alouettes Add Three Receivers and One Quebecer

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Monday:

Players added to the roster:

Jose Barbon (A), WR, Temple

Kaseem Ferdinand (N), WR, Carleton

Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal (N), (DL), Montréal

Tyjon Lindsey (A), WR, Oregon State

Player Released:

Lincoln Victor (A), WR, Washington State

Barbon (5'11'', 182 lbs) played two games with the Alouettes in 2024 and was part of the 2025 training camp in Saint-Jérôme. The 25-year-old spent time on the Calgary Stampeders practice roster in 2023. The former Temple University Owl caught 138 passes for 1,608 yards and four touchdowns in four seasons. He finished his collegiate career as the fourth-leading receiver in Owls history. He made 72 receptions for 918 yards and two touchdowns as a senior. The native of Havana, Cuba signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent in 2023.

Ferdinand (5'10", 180 lbs) participated in the Alouettes' most recent training camp in 2025 after a career with the Carleton University Ravens. In 2024, he was named to the All-Canadians Second Team and the OUA Conference First All-Star Team. His father, Denny, played with Montreal, Ottawa, and Saskatchewan in the CFL. In 1983, he rushed for over 600 yards with the Concordes and was named the East Division's Most Outstanding Canadian.

Lemieux-Cardinal (6'4", 243 lbs) played one game with the Alouettes in 2024 after spending time with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The former Université de Montréal Carabins player was named to the U SPORTS First All-Canadian Defensive Team in 2021 and to the Second Team the following year.

Lindsey (5'9', 182 lbs.) played one game with the Alouettes in 2024 and was part of the 2025 training camp. The 26-year-old finished his collegiate career with the Oregon State Beavers where he played for four years. In 39 games, the native of Corona, CA, caught 75 balls for 917 yards and nine majors. In 2023, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. He started his college career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.







