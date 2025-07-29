Stamps Make Stop in Nation's Capital
July 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks
TD Place Stadium
Thursday, July 31
5:30 p.m. MDT
Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167
TV: TSN, RDS (Canada)
Streaming: CFL+ (U.S. and international)
The Calgary Stampeders travel to the Nation's Capital to face the Ottawa Redblacks in a Week 9 Canadian Football League matchup.
The Stamps (5-2) are attempting to bounce back from last week's 23-21 home-field loss to the Montreal Alouettes. Ottawa (1-6) was on a bye in Week 8 with the Redblacks last seeing action on July 20 when they fell at home by a score of 30-15 to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
This is the second meeting of the season between the clubs as the Redblacks claimed a 20-12 win at McMahon Stadium in Week 3.
Calgary tailback Dedrick Mills heads into Week 9 as the CFL leader in rushing yards per game - 77.7 - as well as rushing touchdowns with seven majors including a pair last week against Montreal.
Calgary is 3-0 on the road so far this season and 2-2 against East Division opponents. The Redblacks are 0-3 on the road and 1-2 against the West.
After this week's contest, the Stampeders return to McMahon Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 9 to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
