Stamps Make Stop in Nation's Capital

July 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks

TD Place Stadium

Thursday, July 31

5:30 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN, RDS (Canada)

Streaming: CFL+ (U.S. and international)

The Calgary Stampeders travel to the Nation's Capital to face the Ottawa Redblacks in a Week 9 Canadian Football League matchup.

The Stamps (5-2) are attempting to bounce back from last week's 23-21 home-field loss to the Montreal Alouettes. Ottawa (1-6) was on a bye in Week 8 with the Redblacks last seeing action on July 20 when they fell at home by a score of 30-15 to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

This is the second meeting of the season between the clubs as the Redblacks claimed a 20-12 win at McMahon Stadium in Week 3.

Calgary tailback Dedrick Mills heads into Week 9 as the CFL leader in rushing yards per game - 77.7 - as well as rushing touchdowns with seven majors including a pair last week against Montreal.

Calgary is 3-0 on the road so far this season and 2-2 against East Division opponents. The Redblacks are 0-3 on the road and 1-2 against the West.

After this week's contest, the Stampeders return to McMahon Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 9 to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.







