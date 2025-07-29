CFL Honour Roll: Week 8 - Carney Earns Player of the Week
July 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Malik Carney, Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger Cats' offensive line have made the grade for Week 8 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 8: OFFENCE
QB | Bo Levi Mitchell | Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 37 - BC 33
PFF Player Grade: 85.1
Season-highs in passes (34-of-41), completion percentage (82.9) and passing yards (389); fifth 300+ yard game of the season
Three touchdown passes; fourth multiple-TD game of 2025
124.9 efficiency rating
Second CFL All-Week selection this season (Week 5)
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 8: DEFENCE
DB | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan Roughriders | EDM 18 - SSK 21
PFF Player Grade: 88.7
37 total defensive snaps
Four defensive tackles
Two sacks for a loss of 14 yards; second two-sack effort of the season
85.5 Grade on 31 pass rush snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 8: OFFENSIVE LINE
Hamilton Tiger Cats | HAM 37 - BC 33
PFF unit grade: 77.0
Top-3 performers:
Liam Dobson | 78.8
Coulter Woodmansey | 74.6
Brandon Revenberg | 64.5
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 8
QB | Bo Levi Mitchell | Hamilton | 85.1
RB | James Butler | BC | 74.4
REC | Damonte Coxie | Toronto | 85.0
OL | Liam Dobson | Hamilton | 78.8
DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan | 88.7
LB | Cameron Judge | Toronto | 83.2
DB | Robert Carter Jr. | BC | 87.3
RET | Isaiah Wooden | Hamilton | 69.2
K/P | Cody Grace | Edmonton | 85.6
ST | Jacob Bond | BC | 89.5
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton
91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal
91.0 | W5 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton
90.9 | W6 | DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton
90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
90.6 | W7 | DB | Damon Webb | Ottawa
90.5 | W3 | DL | Caleb Sanders | Saskatchewan
90.3 | W3 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan
90.2 | W6 | DB | Garry Peters | BC
