Elks Bring Back National Fullback Jacob Plamondon

July 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added National fullback Jacob Plamondon to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday.

Plamondon (6'3, 225 LBS) returns to Edmonton after spending the previous three seasons in the Green and Gold. Originally a second-round pick (19th overall) by the Elks in 2022, Plamondon suited up for 44 games from 2022 to 2024 with the Double E -- recording four special teams tackles playing as both a fullback and a defensive lineman.

Prior to his Canadian Football League career, the Red Deer, AB native was a member of the 2019 Vanier Cup Champion Calgary Dinos.







