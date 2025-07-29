Elks Bring Back National Fullback Jacob Plamondon
July 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added National fullback Jacob Plamondon to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday.
Plamondon (6'3, 225 LBS) returns to Edmonton after spending the previous three seasons in the Green and Gold. Originally a second-round pick (19th overall) by the Elks in 2022, Plamondon suited up for 44 games from 2022 to 2024 with the Double E -- recording four special teams tackles playing as both a fullback and a defensive lineman.
Prior to his Canadian Football League career, the Red Deer, AB native was a member of the 2019 Vanier Cup Champion Calgary Dinos.
Canadian Football League Stories from July 29, 2025
- Stamps Make Stop in Nation's Capital - Calgary Stampeders
- James Butler, Robert Carter Jr. and Jacob Bond Earn a Spot on Week Eight Honour Roll - B.C. Lions
- Elks Bring Back National Fullback Jacob Plamondon - Edmonton Elks
- CFL Honour Roll: Week 8 - Carney Earns Player of the Week - CFL
- Argos Sign Pair of Canadians: LB Herdman-Reed & FB/WR Garand-Gauthier - Toronto Argonauts
- Blue Bombers Add Lawson to Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Elks Stories
- Elks Bring Back National Fullback Jacob Plamondon
- 2026 CFL Combine Awarded to Edmonton
- Elks Add Trio of Defensive Backs Following Bye Week
- Elks Add Defensive Lineman Tyreek Johnson to the Practice Roster
- Elks Sign Former Miami Hurricane Elijah Alston to the Practice Roster