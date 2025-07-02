Elks Add Defensive Lineman Tyreek Johnson to the Practice Roster

July 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added American defensive lineman Tyreek Johnson to the practice roster, the club announced Wednesday.

Johnson (6'4, 283 LBS) joins the Green and Gold after five seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks (2019-2024). The six-foot-four defender suited up for 26 games for the University, recording 29 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Johnson was highly regarded for his academics at South Carolina, earning Academic Honor Roll nods from 2018 to 2022, and was named CSC Academic All-District in 2023.

Following his University career, Johnson would sign a contract with the NFL's New York Jets in May of 2024.

TRANSACTIONS

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

Tyreek Johnson ¬â¹ | AMER | DL | 6'4 | 283 LBS | 1999-04-26 | Sumter, SC | South Carolina

