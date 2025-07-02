Blue Bombers Release Hagerty

July 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Released from practice roster:

National defensive back Josh Hagerty







Canadian Football League Stories from July 2, 2025

