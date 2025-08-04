Mayers Added to Practice Roster

August 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to practice roster:

American offensive lineman Justin Mayers (6-3, 299, Colorado)







