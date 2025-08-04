Mayers Added to Practice Roster
August 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to practice roster:
American offensive lineman Justin Mayers (6-3, 299, Colorado)
