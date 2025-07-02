Argonauts Reveal Negotiation List Players
July 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - As part of a CFL-wide rollout, each CFL team's negotiation list will be revealed today. The lists are comprised of up to 45 players who are currently either unsigned, playing in the NFL, in another professional league, or in college. Historically, the identities of the players on this list were kept confidential, aside from the names of 10 players per team being revealed to the public twice per year. Teams hold exclusive negotiating rights with players on their lists, and they can be added, traded, or removed at any time. These lists will live on the CFL website and be updated daily here.
The Toronto Argonauts negotiation list players as of July 2, 2025, are listed below:
BEAN Jason American QB Kansas
BERGEN Junior American WR Montana
BOONE Peny American RB Central Florida
BRODEN Tyrone American WR Arkansas
BROWN Sydney Canadian DB Illinois
CAMPBELL Dalevon American WR South Carolina
CLARKE Nevelle American DB Central Florida
COPELAND Romon American WR Austin Peay
DREW JR Willie American DB Virginia State
DRONES Kyron American QB Virginia Tech
DUGGAN Max American QB Texas Christian
DURHAM D'Angelo American RB McNeese State
GOSS Jalen American OL Florida A&M
GUARANTANO Jarrett American QB Washington State
HARRISON Jayden American WR Notre Dame
HOLLINS Justin American DE Oregon
JACKSON AJ American RB Lake Forest College
JANKE Jaxon American WR South Dakota State
JARVIS Omar American DB Suny Morrisville
JENNINGS Kevin American QB Southern Methodist
JOHNSON Tyron American WR Oklahoma State
KAHMANN Tyler American WR Emporia State
KIRTZ Bryce American WR Northwestern
MILLER Dymere American WR Rutgers
MOORE Rossy American LB Mount Union College
MUTIN Donavan American LB Houston
OWENS Gervarrius American DB Houston
RAMSEY Rakweon American DL Missouri Baptist
REED Marcel American QB Texas A&M
ROBIOU Xavier American DB Howard
ROCHE Quincy American DL Miami
SANDERS Shedeur American QB Colorado
SHIRDEN Jaden American RB Monmouth
SLUKA Matthew American QB James Madison
SMITH Donovan American QB Houston
SPEAKS Breeland American DL Mississippi
STEINER Wesley American LB Washington State
TOOMER Nic American DB Indiana
TWYMAN Jaylen American DL Pittsburgh
WARNER EJ American QB Fresno State
WILLCOX Jake American QB Brown
WILLIAMS Elijah American DL Morgan State
WILSON TaMuarion American DB Central Arkansas
