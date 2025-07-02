Argonauts Reveal Negotiation List Players

July 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - As part of a CFL-wide rollout, each CFL team's negotiation list will be revealed today. The lists are comprised of up to 45 players who are currently either unsigned, playing in the NFL, in another professional league, or in college. Historically, the identities of the players on this list were kept confidential, aside from the names of 10 players per team being revealed to the public twice per year. Teams hold exclusive negotiating rights with players on their lists, and they can be added, traded, or removed at any time. These lists will live on the CFL website and be updated daily here.

The Toronto Argonauts negotiation list players as of July 2, 2025, are listed below:

BEAN Jason American QB Kansas

BERGEN Junior American WR Montana

BOONE Peny American RB Central Florida

BRODEN Tyrone American WR Arkansas

BROWN Sydney Canadian DB Illinois

CAMPBELL Dalevon American WR South Carolina

CLARKE Nevelle American DB Central Florida

COPELAND Romon American WR Austin Peay

DREW JR Willie American DB Virginia State

DRONES Kyron American QB Virginia Tech

DUGGAN Max American QB Texas Christian

DURHAM D'Angelo American RB McNeese State

GOSS Jalen American OL Florida A&M

GUARANTANO Jarrett American QB Washington State

HARRISON Jayden American WR Notre Dame

HOLLINS Justin American DE Oregon

JACKSON AJ American RB Lake Forest College

JANKE Jaxon American WR South Dakota State

JARVIS Omar American DB Suny Morrisville

JENNINGS Kevin American QB Southern Methodist

JOHNSON Tyron American WR Oklahoma State

KAHMANN Tyler American WR Emporia State

KIRTZ Bryce American WR Northwestern

MILLER Dymere American WR Rutgers

MOORE Rossy American LB Mount Union College

MUTIN Donavan American LB Houston

OWENS Gervarrius American DB Houston

RAMSEY Rakweon American DL Missouri Baptist

REED Marcel American QB Texas A&M

ROBIOU Xavier American DB Howard

ROCHE Quincy American DL Miami

SANDERS Shedeur American QB Colorado

SHIRDEN Jaden American RB Monmouth

SLUKA Matthew American QB James Madison

SMITH Donovan American QB Houston

SPEAKS Breeland American DL Mississippi

STEINER Wesley American LB Washington State

TOOMER Nic American DB Indiana

TWYMAN Jaylen American DL Pittsburgh

WARNER EJ American QB Fresno State

WILLCOX Jake American QB Brown

WILLIAMS Elijah American DL Morgan State

WILSON TaMuarion American DB Central Arkansas







