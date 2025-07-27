QB Chad Kelly Placed on Six-Game Injured List

July 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced Sunday that quarterback Chad Kelly has been placed on the six-game injured list.

"While much progress has been made through the injury rehabilitation process, the collective decision has been made by the team, medical personnel and Chad himself to extend that timeline by placing him on the six-game injured list," said Argonauts General Manager Michael Clemons. "Chad's highest priority is returning to play alongside his teammates, but ensuring a timeline that protects his long-term health is the most important consideration. Chad will continue to rehab diligently, and we look forward to seeing him back on the field soon."







