Boatmen Add RB Khalan Laborn

July 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American RB Khalan Laborn.

Laborn, 5'11"/212lbs, spent time with Saskatchewan this offseason after playing six games for Ottawa in 2024, where he tallied 310 yards and one touchdown, while catching 23 passes for 152 yards. The Virginia native first came to the CFL with Edmonton in 2023, and his playing rights were traded to Toronto during the 2024 offseason when the Argos swapped WR Kurleigh Gittens Jr. for DL Jake Ceresna. He was released as part of Toronto's final training camp cuts that year. The Marshall University alum rushed for 1,513 yards and 16 touchdowns over 13 games in 2022. Named First Team All-Sun Belt. Laborn attended Florida State from 2017-2019, and in 12 games, the tailback rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns.







