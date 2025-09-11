Argos Hosting John Candy Tribute Game this Saturday, September 13 vs. the Edmonton Elks

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts will be celebrating the life and legacy of the great John Candy on Saturday when Edmonton comes to town to take on the Boatmen. The television and movie star famously co-owned the Argos in the early 1990s with Wayne Gretzky and businessman Bruce McNall. His love, passion, and dedication to his hometown team, as well as the lasting impact his ownership has had on the organization, are still evident today.

The celebration comes on the heels of the premiere of Candy's documentary, John Candy: I Like Me, at the Toronto International Film Festival last week.

Fans can look forward to:

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition John Candy t-shirt. The shirt will also be available for purchase later in the game.

The team will announce a permanent fixture dedicated to John Candy at BMO Field.

An exclusive John Candy X Argos Roots jacket, reproduced from the 1991 version, will be available online at

Real Sports Apparel today, with a limited number being available at BMO Field for purchase on Saturday. Only 50 of these special jackets will be available.

Members of Candy's family will be in attendance and participating in the celebration.

Highlights and content from the documentary, as well as Candy's life and legacy, will be shown in the stadium.

For tickets to Saturday's game and to celebrate a Canadian and Toronto Argonauts legend, please visit https://www.argonauts.ca/tickets/







