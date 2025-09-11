112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Week 15

Published on September 11, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release









Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Mario Anderson Jr.

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Mario Anderson Jr.

TORONTO - The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

No clinching scenarios this week

WEST DIVISION

SSK WIN = SSK clinches postseason berth

WPG LOSS and BC LOSS = SSK clinches postseason berth

WPG LOSS and EDM LOSS = SSK clinches postseason berth

BC LOSS and EDM LOSS = SSK clinches postseason berth

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A - A4 - has more points than the third-place team in Division B - B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-final.

WEEK 15 SCHEDULE

Fri., Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. ET | WPG at HAM

Fri., Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET | OTT at BC

Sat., Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. ET | EDM at TOR

Sat., Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. ET | MTL at SSK

