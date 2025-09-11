2025 Inductees Help Unveil New Plaza of Honour Cairn at Mosaic Stadium

A brand-new cairn celebrating all inductees into the Roughriders' Plaza of Honour was officially unveiled today outside the Brandt Gate (Gate 4) on the southeast corner of Mosaic Stadium. The cairn recognizes the accomplishments of the 143 individuals and four teams that have been inducted since the Roughriders' shrine was introduced in 1987.

This special moment was attended by 2025 Inductees Chris Best and Alex Smith Sr., and the family of the late Steve Molnar, all of whom were on hand to unveil the 2025 plaque bearing their names.

"We are absolutely thrilled to once again showcase the Plaza at Mosaic Stadium and, most importantly, its amazing inductees in this fashion," Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds said. "This is a way of connecting our rich history, our new stadium and Rider Nation. The new cairn ensures that our cherished past, which dates back to 1910, as well as our legendary players and influential builders, will be honoured prominently and permanently for all our fans to enjoy."

Originally called the Roughriders' Hall of Fame, the Plaza of Honour label was first applied in 1988 when the names of the CFL team's greats were engraved in limestone and granite outside the west entrance to Taylor Field. The original cairn remained in that spot through 2016 - the Roughriders' final season at historic Mosaic Stadium.

Thursday's unveiling coincides with SaskTel Plaza of Honour weekend, which culminates with Legends Night presented by Ruffles and with the team off to its best start since 1970, Rider Nation will come together to honour the legends who helped build this legacy on Saturday, September 13 at 5 p.m. At halftime, Best, Molnar and Smith Sr. will be officially inducted into the Plaza of Honour in a special ceremony. Tickets are available at Riderville.com.







