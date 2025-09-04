Rider Nation Smashes Record with $1.48 Million 50/50 Jackpot at Labour Day Classic

Published on September 3, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Rider Nation has done it again! At Sunday's 60th Labour Day Classic, the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation's 50/50 jackpot climbed to an unprecedented $1.48 million, surpassing last year's total of $1.21 million.

Half of the jackpot is going home with one lucky fan, while the other half will directly fuel the Foundation's amateur football initiatives across Saskatchewan.

"This result is a testament to the heart of Rider Nation." said Cindy Fuchs, Executive Director of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation. "Your support means more kids can step onto the field, build confidence, and experience the power of playing football. On behalf of the Foundation, I want to thank Rider Nation for showing up in such a big way, and thank our presenting sponsor, ISC, for helping us make an impact to amateur football in our province. Together, we are building something that will last generations."

The impact is already being felt province wide. In the past year alone, the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation invested $1.8 million into amateur football, helping replace helmets, fund travel for northern teams, and support the development of safe, inclusive programs for young athletes.

With Rider Nation's continued support, this year's record-breaking jackpot will ensure even more kids get the chance to play the game we all love.







