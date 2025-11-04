30,000 Tickets Sold as Western Final Nears Sellout

Published on November 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are thrilled to announce that over 30,000 tickets have already been sold for this Saturday's Western Final at Mosaic Stadium vs. the B.C. Lions with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m.

With just over 3,000 seats remaining, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now and help pack the stadium for one of the biggest games of the year. The Roughriders are calling on fans across Saskatchewan and beyond to paint the stands green and make Mosaic Stadium the loudest it's ever been!

Tickets for the Western Final start at just $33 plus tax, with several popular regular season offers extended into the post-season. Fans can take advantage of the Me + 3 deal (buy three tickets, get one free), Family Packs (two adults and two youth for $99 plus tax), and the Co-op Community Zone, available exclusively at participating Co-op stores and gas bars for only $20 all in.

The Rider Ticket Office will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for in-person or phone purchases, and tickets are also available 24/7 at Riderville.com.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 4, 2025

30,000 Tickets Sold as Western Final Nears Sellout - Saskatchewan Roughriders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.