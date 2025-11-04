112th Grey Cup Officially Sold Out

Published on November 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Winnipeg Football Club (WFC) are proud to announce that the 112th Grey Cup, taking place Sunday, November 16 at Princess Auto Stadium, is officially sold out. Fans from across the country will pack the stands to witness the crowning of this year's CFL champion and to experience one of Canada's most iconic sporting events.

This marks another milestone in what has already been a record-setting year for football in Manitoba, with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers selling out every home game in 2025 and the 2025 Grey Cup Festival generating unprecedented demand.

Tickets to nearly all 2025 Grey Cup Festival events - including the CFL Awards, CIBC Taste of the CFL, Coors Light Concert Series and Team Social Passes, Grey Cup Gala Dinner presented by Johnston Group and Payworks, and Winnipeg Free Press CFLAA Legends Luncheon - are sold out, solidifying Winnipeg's reputation for hosting one of the most vibrant and well-attended Grey Cup weeks in the country.

The only remaining opportunity for fans to be part of the action is the Brad Paisley Truck Still Works World Tour presented by Coors Light on Friday, November 14 at Canada Life Centre. A limited number of tickets remain for what promises to be a highlight of Grey Cup week, featuring the country superstar and openers Jackson Dean and Megan Patrick.

"Winnipeg fans have once again shown why our city is the heartbeat of Canadian football," said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "The energy, excitement, and support we've seen from fans across Canada have made this year's Grey Cup Festival one of the most anticipated in history. We can't wait to welcome everyone to Manitoba and showcase the passion that defines this community."

The 2025 Grey Cup Festival, running November 9-16, will transform downtown Winnipeg into a week-long celebration featuring the TDS Law Outdoor Social, Wawanesa Street Festival, Canada Life Family Zone and TELUS CFL Fan Experience - all free events culminating in Canada's Biggest Social on Grey Cup Sunday.

For tickets to the Brad Paisley concert presented by Coors Light, visit ticketmaster.ca.







